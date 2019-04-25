Thursday Morning News – April 25

Weather – A few showers ending this morning then mainly cloudy. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 9. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy overnight with a few showers. Fog patches developing this evening. Low plus 2.

News Tidbits – If you love Shrek and Fiona, you might consider going to watch the Musical Comedy Guild’s production of Shrek the Musical at the Sault Community Theatre Centre. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. from Thursday, April 25th to Saturday, April 27. The Sunday matinee performance will begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the Community Box Office in the Station Mall.

The Wawa Public Library has changed it’s hours. It will now close at 5 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays.