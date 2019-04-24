Algoma Public Health servers still offline

Algoma Public Health (APH) servers are still offline after being hit with a ransomware attack on the morning of Friday April 19 that blocked access to the APH servers. Our IT staff continue to work to get our services back online.

The following public health programs and services are cancelled in the Sault Ste. Marie office for Wednesday April 24, 2019.

Oral health clinic

Smoking cessation clinic

Parent Child Information Centre

Nurse Practitioner clinic

Our travel and immunization clinic in Sault Ste. Marie is cancelled for Thursday April 25, 2019.

The following phone lines are unavailable until further notice:

Appointment Line (705-541-7085)

Parent Child Information Line (705-541-7101 or TF 1-888-537-5741)

Sexual Health Information Line (705-541-7100 or TF 1-800-726-0398)

The following programs and services are still operating as usual: Safe Food Handler course, Community Kitchens, You and Your Baby class, Prenatal class, Community Mental Health, Community Alcohol and Drug Assessment, Environmental Health, School Health, Community Wellness, Preschool Speech and Language, Healthy Babies, Healthy Children, and Infant & Child Development.

All our offices remain open and staff are available to assist you. You can reach us at:

Wawa: 705-856-7208

Sault Ste. Marie: 705-942-4646

Blind River: 705-356-2551

Elliot Lake: 705-848-2314