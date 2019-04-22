Rock Slide closes Hwy 17 for Short time Today

Just after 4 p.m. this afternoon 511ONNortheastern tweeted that “ #Hwy17 is closed in both directions 2.5km south of Trapper’s Trail in Agawa due to a rockslide.”.

There were no barricades up, and no indications from the highway sign that the highway was closed, so Wawa-news went to investigate. There was a huge rock on the shoulder of the highway about 9.5kms north of Trapper’s Trail, and there was nothing south of Trapper’s Trail. At Mom/Dad and Baby Lake there was a front end loaded headed north (probably to move that huge rock).

At 5:20 511ONNortheastern tweeted that Highway 17 had been reopened.