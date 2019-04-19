Algoma Steel Could Play Role in $28.5 billion GTA Subway Infrastructure

During Question Period on Wednesday, April 17, it was revealed that Sault Ste. Marie’s Algoma Steel Inc. will likely be playing a very substantial role in the Government’s recently announced $28.5 billion transit plan into subway infrastructure in the GTHA.

An infrastructure investment of this nature will require a large quantity of quality steel, as well as many other materials to build. Specifically, there will be a need for high grade quality steel plate. Algoma Steel Inc. in Sault Ste. Marie is the only integrated steel manufacturer in the entire country that makes the type of steel plate that will be needed to complete this project.

“Sault Ste. Marie is home to Algoma Steel, a manufacturer of high quality, CITT certified plate, and we are all thinking that you are going to need a lot of steel to build those subways, and that is going to create a whole lot of jobs!” said Romano during question period.

When asked by the Sault Ste. Marie MPP to expand on the potential opportunities this historic investment could provide to suppliers of steel, like Algoma Steel Inc., Ontario’s Minister of Transportation Jeff Yurek stated as follows: “Our government is going to need a lot of steel to build all the subways for the Scarborough, Sheppard, Yonge North, Eglinton West subway extensions and the much-needed Ontario Line,” responded Minister Yurek.

“The NDP may want Algoma Steel to not be involved in the process – they may want to shut it down…we need people like Algoma steel and all job creators to put their pencils down, sharpen them up, and be part of the RFP process so we can get the shovels in the ground as soon as possible. We are not giving up on Northern Ontario. We think it is a possibility if they bid right, if they participate in the RFP process, there are jobs, jobs, jobs for Northern Ontario It’s well received news for anyone with ties to Sault Ste. Marie.”

“I’m ecstatic,” said Romano. “A plan of this magnitude will provide a significant boost to the Soo’s economy by protecting and creating many jobs as well as creating great opportunities for the suppliers in many industries and sectors. It’s early days with many details to come forward, but this is an investment that will pay serious dividends for the people in northern Ontario for years to come.”

“We are encouraged by the Ontario Government’s commitment to invest in infrastructure. Subway lines and subway cars equals Canadian steel and Canadian jobs. At a time when the Canadian steel industry is under attack, we would welcome the chance to supply the steel plate,” said Mike McQuade, CEO of Algoma Steel Inc. With the federal government imposing the carbon tax, failing to lift steel tariffs and waging war on pipelines, our steel industry has faced significant challenges.

Today’s news shows the province’s support and commitment to the hard-working men and women of Sault Ste. Marie and across Northeastern Ontario.