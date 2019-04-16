Wawa Men’s 72nd Annual Bonspiel

The Wawa Men’s Annual Bonspiel was held April 12 -14, 2019 with 27 teams participating. Thanks to Club President Jim Hoffmann and Secretary-Treasurer Andy Stevens who organized the event. Thanks to all the participants, Pat and her crew for a great meal, the ladies who BBQ’d the steaks, the volunteers at the entry desk and at the door prize table, the refreshment servers, the ice sweepers, and the staff at the Community Centre.

It was a busy with 27 teams vying for $3,500 going to the winning teams in the Four Events.

Results:

First in First Event – Marc Barrette (SSM)

Second in First Event – Tom Fahrer (Wawa)

Third in First Event – Team Xtreme (Kevin Lewis) (SSM)

First in Second Event – Yvan Besner (Wawa / SSM)

Second in Second Event – Nathan Dool (SSM)

First in Third “A” Event – Carl Punkari (SSM)

Second in Third “A” Event – Ecole St. Joseph (Spencer Terris) (Wawa)

First in Third “B” Event – Sean Coe (Wawa/SSM/Toronto)

Second in Third “B” Event – Randy Klockars (Wawa)

A BIG thank you all of the teams both local and those from out of town. We had players as far away as Sudbury and Toronto. A great weekend of curling and socializing.

It was a great weekend and plans will begin shortly for the 2020 Men’s Bonspiel.