Design phase underway for new water treatment plant in Batchewana First Nation

The Government of Canada and First Nations are working in partnership to improve water infrastructure and support access to safe, clean and reliable drinking water in First Nations communities.

Today, Chief Sayers of Batchewana First Nation and Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O’Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, announced that the design phase is underway on a new water treatment plant for Batchewana First Nation. Once completed, the new plant will provide clean water to nearly 200 community members.

Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is providing $320,000 for this phase of the project, which includes the design of a water treatment plant in Goulais Mission and decentralized water systems in Obadjiwan, as well as support for the First Nation to advance to the construction phase of the project.

“The start of the design phase is an important milestone for the new water treatment plant in Batchewana First Nation. I commend Chief Sayers and Council for their leadership on this important initiative, which will provide clean water to nearly 200 members of their community.”, The Honourable Seamus O’Regan, P.C., M.P., Minister of Indigenous Services

“Our members have been waiting for safe drinking water from the tap, and while the process took longer than we hoped, we are thrilled to see the design phase underway and are optimistic to see the completion of the project.”, Chief Dean Sayers, Batchewana First Nation.