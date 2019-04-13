Thank You From the Wawa Ladies Curling League!

The Wawa Ladies Curling League would like to thank the following individuals and businesses/organizations who contributed to the success of our 67th Annual Ladies Curling Bonspiel which was held on March 29 – 31, 2019:

Brookfield Power, Wilderness Helicopters, All Washed Up – Barb Leschishin, Amber’s Day Spa, Avon with Lisa, Canadian Tire, Carole Bouffard, Dawson & Keenan, Gitchegewgaw – Darlene Jordan Pfaff, Lake Superior Driftwood Frames – JoAnne Wilosh, Lashes by Tara, Mir-Made Baby Apparel, Mission Motors, Municipality of Wawa, Northern Lights Ford, North of 17 Restaurant, Paula Valois, Pilates with Stephanie, Project Silver Lining – Magan Gagnon, RBC Wawa, Roxy Bowling Centre, Spike Mills Art, Stephanie Scheuermann, Superior Creations – Tammy Asselin, Trans Canada Chrysler, Tupperware with Jewlz – Julie Maki, Wawa Home Building Centre, The Olive Branch Floral Design – Heidi McLaren, Wawa Motor Inn, Green Cabin Pottery, Jon’s Medicine Shoppe SSM, Wawa Ladies Curling, Sleep Inn SSM, Microtel SSM, Quattro Hotel SSM, Holiday Inn Express SSM, Wawa Dental Office, Fenlon’s Pharmacy, Wawa Rent-All, Wesdome, The Simon Team, JJAM Agency, Wawa News, Algoma News, Keely Rainville, Trista Huff, Judy Moore & Crew, Julie Haidarenko, Doris Mitchell and Debbie Veldt.

If we have missed anyone, please accept our apologies!