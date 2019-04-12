Wawa Goose Bar & Grill to Open Soon

One of Wawa’s favourite dining spots at the Wawa Motor has been closed for extensive and mysterious renovations for the past 6 months or so. The Fireside Dining Room has been closed and dining shifted over to the bar side during the renovations.

On Wednesday a new sign went up on the roof, and a sign in the windown “Opening Soon”. Wawa-news asked for a sneak peak of the new establishment, but was told that I would have to wait for the Grand Opening that will happen mid-May. It will be exciting to have a new menu and place to explore.

The Fireside Dining Room was built in the early 60’s and boasts the largest fireplaces on the Northshore of Lake Superior (made of local stone).