Waterwalker Film Festival in Soo tonight

If you happen to be in the Soo today and overnight, you might be interested in the Waterwalker Film Festival. Sault College Adventure Recreation and Parks students and the Algoma Highlands Conservancy are presenting the Waterwalker Film Festival in Essar Hall, Sault College room M1030 tonight Friday, April 12, 2018 at 7:15 p.m.

Organizers day “Paddle Canada’s Waterwalker Film Festival is a tribute to the late Bill Mason, the great conservationist, canoeist and filmmaker. It is a celebration of exceptional films and videos on canoeing, kayaking, nature, adventure and conservation. The audience will see travel across undiscovered lands, exploration of various ecosystems and a third person feel for the film maker’s experiences on the water.”

During the festival, there will be door prizes, snacks and canoe games. Tickets are $10 at the door, with all proceeds towards the Algoma Highlands Conservancy. Family pricing available.