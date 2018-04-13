Sault College presents Waterwalker Film Festival Tonight in SSM

Apr 13, 2018 @ 11:35

Sault College Adventure Recreation and Parks students and the Algoma Highlands Conservancy proudly present the Waterwalker Film Festival in Essar Hall, Sault College room M1030 on Friday, April 13, 2018, at 7:15 p.m.

Paddle Canada’s Waterwalker Film Festival is a tribute to the late Bill Mason, the great conservationist, canoeist, and filmmaker. It is a celebration of exceptional films and videos on canoeing, kayaking, nature, adventure, and conservation.

The audience will see travel across undiscovered lands, exploration of various ecosystems and gain a third person feel for the film maker’s experiences on the water. During the festival, there will be door prizes, snacks, and canoe games.

Tickets are $10 at the door, with all proceeds towards the Algoma Highlands Conservancy. Family pricing is available.