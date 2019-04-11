Flood Watch is in effect for the Goulais River

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – Sault Ste. Marie District is advising area residents that a Flood Watch is in effect for the Goulais River.

Residents of the Sault Ste. Marie District area should keep a close watch on water conditions, regularly check for updated messages and stay away from fast-moving rivers and streams.

Residents within the Goulais River Watershed are advised that ice jams are a possibility and that river conditions should be monitored closely as water levels can change very quickly if ice jams occur.

MNRF is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions. Further updates will be issued as appropriate.

Description of Weather System:

The recent warmer weather and precipitation events have started to melt the area snow pack and increase flow and water levels in area water courses. This will continue with forecast daytime highs over the next several days between 3° and 6°C and with nighttime temperatures near or above freezing. Approximately 10 mm of rain are forecasted for Friday with a total of 15-25 mm possible for the upcoming week.

Local snow survey data shows that the current snowpack represents a water equivalent of approximately 150 mm of rain.

Description of Current Conditions:

Although water levels are currently below critical thresholds, the Goulais River is showing signs of breaking up with some sections of the river now being ice free. The threat of ice jams are high on the river with ice flowing downstream and collecting at some locations.

Localized flooding in areas with poor drainage may occur as water levels in area waterbodies continue to rise.

A close watch on local forecasts and water conditions is recommended.

Expiry date

This message will be in effect until (or updated before): Friday, April 19 2019, 12:00 a.m.

Terminology: Notification Levels

Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood outlook: gives early notice of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow melt, high winds or other conditions

Watershed Conditions Statment – Water safety: indicates that high flows, melting ice or other factors could be dangerous for such users as boaters, anglers and swimmers but flooding is not expected.

Flood Watch: potential for flooding exists within specific watercourses and municipalities

Flood Warning: flooding is imminent or occurring within specific watercourses and municipalities.

A close watch on local conditions and weather forecasts from Environment Canada is recommended.

Environment Canada bulletins can be found at weather.gc.ca/

The Surface Water Monitoring Centre public webpage can be found at www.ontario.ca/flooding

Tweet your reports of flooding with the hashtag #ONFlood.