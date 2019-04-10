Letter – Going for your colonoscopy just might save your life

Dear Readers

My story starts here roughly 3 years ago I had my colonoscopy done and they found a polyp. It was removed and sent for a biopsy and it came back non-cancerous.

Since the doctor found the polyp, I was scheduled for a re-exam 3 years later. This time another polyp was found. As it turns out when this biopsy was done I had colon cancer. The next step was to go for a cat scan and then meet a surgeon to go over the results. He stated he could do the surgery.

My response was when I walk in the hospital I wanted to be able to walk out. Not feeling comfortable with that surgeon doing my operation, I directed him to send me to the Ottawa General Cancer Clinic. I felt this was the best place in my region for my surgery. Now having done this I was very confident in going in for my surgery with far less stress.

The reason I am stating this wherever you live you have the choice where you will feel more confident in getting your surgery done. As it turns out I feel I won the lottery. My surgeon was Dr. Rebecca Auer who is the head of Cancer research with a team of 300 scientists working under her and an amazing surgical team. I was operated on late Tuesday, April 2, 2019, where they removed a foot of my colon then re-attached the colon and I was released early Saturday morning with very little discomfort and I was eating solid food on my first meal

My next point is… The nurses were very excellent and caring. I had asked a few of them. “why did you choose to work in the cancer ward?” and I was surprised by their answer, it’s not all for the money but they want to be able to help people as it makes them feel good and they actually enjoy their job. So whichever department or hospital the nurses work in, they deserve all the respect in the world as they work very hard in a stressful environment and somehow they manage to smile and talk to you. So hats off to all the nurses and student nurses out there!

Ross Ayotte

Smiths Falls,Ont