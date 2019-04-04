Breaking News

Ladies Curling Bonspiel Parade

Every year, that Ladies Curling Bonspiel have a ‘themed’ bonspiel, with competitors dressing their team up to match the theme. This year’s theme was “Game Night”. Here are the participants. They were judged within three catagories, Creativity, Effort and Humour. Gisele Lyons, Carol Dersch and Sandi Lowe had to make some hard choices. The three winners were:

1.  Team Bussineau – snakes and ladders
2.  Team Weaver – 4 games
3.  Team Jordan – Trouble

