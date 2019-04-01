Open for Business to be on new license plates?

NDP Official Opposition MPP Catherine Fife released the following statement on news that Doug Ford is planning to redesign Ontario licence plates to force on his “open for business” campaign slogan onto Ontario vehicles:

“Doug Ford’s ridiculous scheme to turn vehicles into political billboards is a new low in self-serving electioneering. Redesigning our licence plates to be Ford ads is a colossal waste of money. This is a bizarre ego-driven attempt to turn every licence plate into a Ford vanity plate.

Our licence plates should be a symbol of what Ontario has to offer — including our stunning natural environment — not a billboard for a petty premier that puts partisan interests above people.”

SOURCE – NDP Official Opposition MPP Catherine Fife