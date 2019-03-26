North Bay OPP looking for Witnesses in Pedestrian Collision

At approximately 8:45 p.m., on March 25, 2019, officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) North Bay Detachment responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 17, east of Highway 17B, in the City of North Bay, Ontario.

A 33-year-old female pedestrian from Nipissing First Nation suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

OPP Traffic Collision Investigators (TCI) conducted an investigation of the scene. Highway 17 was closed between Gormanville Road and Highway 17B for several hours, reopening at approximately 1:30 a.m.

The vehicle involved in the collision failed to stop at the scene. Police located it a short time later.

A 17-year-old female from the Municipality of West Nipissing, Ontario, is charged with Fail to Stop at Accident Resulting in Bodily Harm contrary to section 320.16(2) of the Criminal Code. She has been released on a Promise to Appear with a date to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay on May 8, 2019.

The OPP is looking for anyone who was travelling on Highway 17 between Gormanville Road and Highway 17B between 8:30 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. who may have observed pedestrians or the collision.

If anyone has information about this collision, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.