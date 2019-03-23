MFN Holds Election Today

Michipicoten First Nation is holding their election today for Chief and Council members. On the Ballot for Chief is current Chief Patricia Tangie. Also running for position of Chief is Joe Buckell. Running for Council are: Irene Armstrong, Daniel Beaupre, John-Paul Chalykoff, Janet Demary, Sandra Donney-Fraser, Diedre Dupuis, Don Humphries, Daniel Perreault, Linda Peterson, Agnes Stone, Evelyn Stone, Ida Swanson, Myrtle Swanson, William Swanson, Sr. and William Swanson, Jr.

The Polls open at 9:00 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

The Michipicoten First Nation bus will be picking up members at 3 Maple and ValuMart and bringing them to the Band Hall. The bus will then return members to 3 Maple.