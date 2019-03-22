NDP MPP Sol Mamakwa’s statement on World Water Day

Kiiwetinoong MPP Sol Mamakwa, the NDP’s Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation critic said that today, on World Water Day, the Ford government must act so that Indigenous people can have the same access to safe drinking water as all Ontarians.

“Today is World Water Day.

The United Nations theme this year, is ‘Leaving no one behind.’

When it comes to drinking water In Ontario, Indigenous people and communities have been left behind. Over one third of First Nations communities do not have access to clean drinking water.

Neskantaga First Nation has been under a boil water advisory for 25 years. I was in the community when they buried a 15-year-old girl who never knew what clean water was.

This must change.

The Ford government must end its jurisdictional delays and act now so that Indigenous people can have the same access to safe drinking water as all Ontarians.

As Indigenous people, we must be included in decisions that affect our water and our lives.

That’s why we are calling on the Ford government to adopt Bill 76, United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, to guarantee that Indigenous people are included in the decision making process about our water, because water is our human right.

Water is life.”