Thursday Morning News – March 21

Weather – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Periods of light snow beginning late this morning. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Periods of light snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming north 30 gusting to 50 this evening. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 9 in the evening and minus 18 overnight.

News Tidbits – Thunder Bay will be the place to go this summer. The Thunder Bay Blues Fesitival has announced their lineup acts of whom some are: Tom Cochrane with Red Rider, Bryan Adams

Amanda Marshall, Burton Cummings & Band, Jann Arden and others.

The long winter with deep snow is posing difficulties for the deer in the Algoma District. The Algoma Fish and Game Club (AFGC) is carrying out a grassroots, volunteer effort in order to feed deer in the Desbarats area, and has launched a GoFundMe page in order to cover the costs of purchasing more feed.