Fireworks International – The results are in!

The 12 companies have each made their decisions. The results of the Fireworks.International Test Shot Photo Contest will be announced on Friday, March 22nd. You can view all qualifying submissions in our wrap-up video seen above.
Which pictures will win the following prizes?
Station Mall – $100 Gift Card
Holiday Inn Express Sault Ste Marie – Free Night Stay
Algoma Auto Electric – Pidges Wash and Wax & $30 Laird Towing
Alto Electric – $75 to Yes It Fit’s! & $25 Mill
Diesel Dave Mobile Repair – Free Nights Stay at Days Inn & Suites Sault Ste. Marie
Service Rental and Sales – $100 Gift Card
Sootoday.com – $100 Solo Trattoria Restaurant Gift Card
Showstoppers – $100 Rental Gift Card
Northern Superior Brewery – $100 Swag Pack
CellRox – – $100 Phatboy Fireworks Gift Card
Black Fox Fishing – $100 Ice Fishing bundle
NorthShore Construction & Carpentry MEGA-PACK
$50 Sewells Gas Card
$50 Rico’s Food voucher
$30 Laird Towing
$25 The Real Sandwich Bistro
$100 National Supply Centre Ltd.
$100 Spadoni’s Furniture
Freshii Meal vouchers
2 Cineplex Guest passes
All WINNERS will receive a free Toque compliments of BON SOO
Fireworks.international is a not for profit community action group dedicated to bringing the world together to show what can happen when we all work as a team. For more information visit fireworks.international or call Mark Varrin @ 705-975-4201
