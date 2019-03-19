AMBER ALERT – York Regional Police Seeking Assistance – CANCELLED

Mar 19, 2019 @ 18:36
CHILD FOUND: We have located 5-year-old Jannah Jaffri in good health. Her father has been taken into custody. Investigation is ongoing. Thank you to our community for your assistance in bringing Jannah home safely.
Mar 19, 2019 @ 17:46
York Regional Police is seeking public assistance to locate five-year-old Jannah JAFFRI who police believe was abducted from her school by her father.
On Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at approximately 3 p.m., police responded to Armadale Public School located at 11 Coppard Avenue in Markham, after school staff called to report that a five-year-old Jannah JAFFRI was abducted from her classroom by her father Soloman JAFFRI, who is not supposed to have access to the child.
There were seen getting into a mini-van taxi.
Child Description:
- Jannah JAFFRI
- Female, five years
- Brown skin, 4′ tall
- Light brown, shoulder-length hair, brown eyes
- Wearing a pink sweater, white tank top, grey leggings, navy blue coat and carrying a sparkly white unicorn backpack
Suspect Description:
- Soloman JAFFRI
- Male, 25
- Brown skin
- 6’1″, average build
- Short brown hair
- Tattoo that says “Jannah” on right arm
- Wearing navy blue dress coat and black cargo pants
Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police immediately at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7008
