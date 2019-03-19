AMBER ALERT – York Regional Police Seeking Assistance – CANCELLED

Mar 19, 2019 @ 18:36

CHILD FOUND: We have located 5-year-old Jannah Jaffri in good health. Her father has been taken into custody. Investigation is ongoing. Thank you to our community for your assistance in bringing Jannah home safely.

Mar 19, 2019 @ 17:46

York Regional Police is seeking public assistance to locate five-year-old Jannah JAFFRI who police believe was abducted from her school by her father.

On Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at approximately 3 p.m., police responded to Armadale Public School located at 11 Coppard Avenue in Markham, after school staff called to report that a five-year-old Jannah JAFFRI was abducted from her classroom by her father Soloman JAFFRI, who is not supposed to have access to the child.

There were seen getting into a mini-van taxi.

Child Description:

Jannah JAFFRI

Female, five years

Brown skin, 4′ tall

Light brown, shoulder-length hair, brown eyes

Wearing a pink sweater, white tank top, grey leggings, navy blue coat and carrying a sparkly white unicorn backpack

Suspect Description:

Soloman JAFFRI

Male, 25

Brown skin

6’1″, average build

Short brown hair

Tattoo that says “Jannah” on right arm

Wearing navy blue dress coat and black cargo pants

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police immediately at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7008