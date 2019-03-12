Tuesday Morning News – March 12

Weather – Clearing this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 16 in the morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. Periods of freezing rain beginning late this evening then changing to rain or drizzle after midnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h. Low minus 2 with temperature rising to plus 1 by morning. Wind chill minus 8 in the evening.