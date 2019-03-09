Spring Forward!

Daylight saving time 2019 in Ontario will begin at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 9. When you go to bed tonight, put your clocks ahead by one hour. Many electronic devices though, like your cell phone and computer, will automatically adjust when Daylight Saving Time begins or ends. So be careful which ones you adjust or you could have a very interesting day tomorrow.

The Wawa Fire Department reminds residents that today you should also be changing the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.