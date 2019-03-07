Thursday Morning News – March 7

Weather – Mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High minus 9. Wind chill minus 33 in the morning and minus 17 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Clear. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low minus 18. Wind chill near minus 25. Risk of frostbite.

News Tidbits – It was good to see the Municipality snowblowing away the snowbanks that are creeping towards the centre of the road. After driving in the Soo yesterday, our roads are in much better condition. Thanks!

The volunteer firefighters of Goulais Fire and Rescue Volunteers, Aweres Volunteer Fire Department, Batchawana Fire Department, Searchmont Community Volunteer Fire Department; filed a joint application to Jenny’s Heroes Canada Ontario Fire Services Equipment Grants and were successful. Their joint application will receive $15,000 towards the purchase of a replacement radio repeater and associated equipment. Their application reported, “The radio repeater and associated equipment will allow for long distance communications from their dispatch center in Sault Ste. Marie as far as 100 kilometers away and will replace current equipment that is over 25 years old. The old repeater recently failed and took two days to repair because parts are hard to find.”