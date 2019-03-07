Friday Night Mixed Bowling Standings – March 1

Men’s High Single – Dave Casavant ( 318 )
Women’s High Single – Mary Ellen Douchamie ( 283 )
Men’s High Triple – Jake Casavant ( 801 )
Women’s High Triple – Mary Ellen Douchamie ( 695 )
Team High Single ( Hdcp’d ) – Wilderness Helicopters Strike Force – ( 1412 )
Team High Triple ( Hdcp’d ) – Wilderness Helicopters Strike Force ( 3941 )
BOWLER OF THE WEEK – Jake Casavant ( 198 pins over average )
NEXT Regular Season League Game will be on Mar 8th, 2019.
