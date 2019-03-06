Wednesday Morning News – March 6

Weather – Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 34 in the morning and minus 19 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 70 percent chance of flurries this evening. Clearing overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 25. Wind chill minus 19 in the evening and minus 33 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

News Tidbits – Pic Mobert First Nation CEO Norm Jaerhling is looking at building several units from repurposed shipping containers in White River where Pic Mobert’s (White Lake LP), operates a worker camp for Harte Gold. Pic Mobert is looking at ways to cope with a housing shortage. This pilot project with SwissCan may be the solution for the housing shortage as they produce a home that is suitable for northern climates.