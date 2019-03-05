Council Meeting Tonight – March 4

Municipal Council is holding a council meeting tonight in council chambers beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Agenda

(1) CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT

(2) PRESENTATIONS

(3) REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Approval of the Agenda

(4) ANNOUNCEMENTS, GIVING OF NOTICE AND SCHEDULE OF MEETINGS

Regional Mayors Group Meeting – Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., 3 Maple Street Corporate Planning Committee Meeting – Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers Library Board Meeting – Monday, March 18, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., Wawa Public Library Regular Council Meeting – Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers Policy Committee Meeting – Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers Cemetery Committee Meeting – Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., 3 Maple Street Community Development Committee Meeting – Monday, March 25, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., MMCC Meeting Room Heritage Committee Meeting – Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 4:00 p.m., 3 Maple Street Police Services Board Meeting – Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., Council Chambers

(5) DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF

(6) CONSENT AGENDA

Approval of the Consent Agenda Approval of Minutes – Regular Council Meeting, Tuesday, February 19, 2019 (resolution) Receive Committee / Board Minutes (resolution) Police Services Board Meeting – September 26, 2018 Cemetery Committee Meeting – October 29, 2018 Community Development Committee Meeting – October 29, 2018 and January 29, 2019 Algoma District Services Administration Board – November 24, 2018 Heritage Committee Meeting – November 27, 2018 and January 29, 2019 6.4 Accept Resignation from the Wawa Public Library Board and Wawa Heritage Committee – Mr. Steve Haney (resolution)

(7) DELEGATIONS

(8) PUBLIC MEETINGS – PLANNING ACT

(9) INFORMATIONAL REPORTS

(10) CLOSED MEETING REPORTS

(11) NEW BUSINESS

Accept 2019 Insurance Quotation (resolution) Approve Renaming of Roads – High Falls Road and Magpie Scenic High Falls Road (resolution) Authorize Additional Funds for the Purchase of One F450 Super Duty Truck (resolution) Authorize Engagement of an Integrity Commissioner and Waive Policy No. FT-002 , Tendering Procedure (resolution)

(12) NOTICE OF MOTION

(13) CONSIDERATION OF BY-LAWS

First, Second and Third Reading By-Law No. 3177-19 – to confirm the proceedings of Council at its meeting held on the 5th day of March, 2019. By-Law No. 3178-19 – to adopt Municipality of Wawa Policy No. HR-002: Workplace Harassment and Discrimination Prevention. By-Law No. 3179-19 – to authorize The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa to enter into an agreement with the Royal Bank of Canada respecting the provision of banking and security for the Municipality of Wawa. [Addendum]

(14) IN-CAMERA SESSION (CLOSED MEETING)

Moving onto “In-Camera Session” Legal Issue (2 Items) – advice that is subject to solicitor client privilege, including communications necessary for that purpose (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (f)) Tourism Initiatives Insurance Claim

(15) CLOSE OF MEETING