School & School Bus Cancellations

Northern Area – including Wawa, White River, Chapleau, Dubreuilville & Hornepayne & areas

Due to the adverse weather and poor road conditions and in the interest of safety all schools are closed today to staff and students for ALL boards and all school-related transportation is cancelled.

Sault Ste Marie Area – including Batchawana, Goulais River & areas

Central Algoma Area – including Echo Bay, Bruce Mines, Desbarats, St. Joe Island, Thessalon & areas

North Shore Area – including Iron Bridge, Blind River, Elliot Lake and Spanish & areas

No Alerts in this area. Transportation is running as scheduled.