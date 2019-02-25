Men’s High Single – Dave Casavant ( 318 )
Women’s High Single – Mary Ellen Douchamie ( 283 )
Men’s High Triple – Mojo Achilles ( 736 )
Women’s High Triple – Mary Ellen Douchamie ( 695 )
Team High Single ( Hdcp’d ) – Wilderness Helicopters Strike Force – ( 1412 )
Team High Triple ( Hdcp’d ) – Wilderness Helicopters Strike Force ( 3941 )
BOWLER OF THE WEEK – Paul Weaver ( 114 pins over average )
*** NEXT Regular Season League Game will be on Mar 1st, 2019 ***
This Media Release
This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- TBSO appoints Maria Fuller as new Resident Conductor - February 25, 2019
- News from the Park – Return after Winter Break - February 25, 2019
- Friday Mixed Bowling League Standings – February 22 - February 25, 2019