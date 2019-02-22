Breaking News

Mixed Curling Standings – February 22

Team Rank Wins G.P.
TERRIS, Tom 1 11 13
BUCKELL, Chris 2 8 12
McCOY, Joe 3 7 12
LESCHISHIN, Mark 3 7 13
KLOCKARS, Anna-Lise 5 5 11
SPENCER, Diane 5 5 12
BOYD, Katherine 7 4 12
HALL, Dave 7 4 12
HOFFMANN, Jim 7 4 13
Schedule for Thursday – February 28, 2019
Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4 Bye
Terris Spencer Boyd McCoy Hoffmann
Klockars Leschishin Buckell Hall

