Men’s Curling Standings – February 21

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|FAHRER, Tom
|1
|11
|14
|McCOY, Joe
|2
|9
|14
|TERRIS, Tom
|3
|8
|13
|ECOLE ST. JOSEPH
|4
|7
|14
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|4
|7
|14
|MITRIKAS, Eric
|6
|5
|14
|MOORE, Bruce
|6
|5
|14
|DERESKI, Louis
|8
|3
|13
|GAMES SCHEDULE – February 25, 2019
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|Terris
|ESC
|McCoy
|Fahrer
|Dereski
|Mitrikas
|Leschishin
|Moore
|Note: ESC = Ecole St. Joseph Skip Spencer Terris
