Men’s Curling Standings – February 21

Team Rank Wins GP
FAHRER, Tom 1 11 14
McCOY, Joe 2 9 14
TERRIS, Tom 3 8 13
ECOLE ST. JOSEPH 4 7 14
LESCHISHIN, Mark 4 7 14
MITRIKAS, Eric 6 5 14
MOORE, Bruce 6 5 14
DERESKI, Louis 8 3 13
GAMES SCHEDULE – February 25, 2019
Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
Terris ESC McCoy Fahrer
Dereski Mitrikas Leschishin Moore
Note: ESC = Ecole St. Joseph Skip Spencer Terris

