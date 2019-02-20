Tuesday Night Mixed Bowling Standings – February 19

Team Standings: 1st – Roxy Rollers with 43 points, 2nd – Incredi-Bowls with 41 points, 3rd – Friends with 39 points, 4th – Black Thunder with 38 points, 5th – Mafia with 35 points
Bowler of the week: Taylor Lewis with 98 pins over average.
TEAM LEADERS:
High Series: Mafia 3821
High Single: Mafia 1389
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS:
Men’s Series Flat: Jake Casavant 733
Men’s Single Flat:Jake Casavant 301
Ladies Series Flat: Taylor Lewis 617
Ladies Single Flat: Lisa Miller 263
Men’s High Average: Jake Casavant 213
Ladies High Average: Taylor Lewis 175
