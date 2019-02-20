Breaking News

Friday Mixed Bowling Standings – February 15

Post Views: 28

Men’s High Single – Dave Casavant ( 318 )

Women’s High Single – Mary Ellen Douchamie ( 283 )

Men’s High Triple – Mojo Achilles ( 736 )

Women’s High Triple – Mary Ellen Douchamie ( 695 )

Team High Single ( Hdcp’d ) – Wilderness Helicopters Strike Force – ( 1412 )

Team High Triple ( Hdcp’d ) – Wilderness Helicopters Strike Force ( 3941 )

BOWLER OF THE WEEK – Mojo Achilles ( 175 pins over average )

*** NEXT Regular Season League Game will be on February 22nd, 2019

This Media Release

This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]

Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

About This Media Release

This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*