Friday Mixed Bowling Standings – February 15

Men’s High Single – Dave Casavant ( 318 )
Women’s High Single – Mary Ellen Douchamie ( 283 )
Men’s High Triple – Mojo Achilles ( 736 )
Women’s High Triple – Mary Ellen Douchamie ( 695 )
Team High Single ( Hdcp’d ) – Wilderness Helicopters Strike Force – ( 1412 )
Team High Triple ( Hdcp’d ) – Wilderness Helicopters Strike Force ( 3941 )
BOWLER OF THE WEEK – Mojo Achilles ( 175 pins over average )
*** NEXT Regular Season League Game will be on February 22nd, 2019
