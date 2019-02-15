|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|TERRIS, Tom
|0
|10
|12
|BUCKELL, Chris
|0
|7
|11
|McCOY, Joe
|0
|7
|11
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|0
|7
|12
|SPENCER, Diane
|0
|5
|12
|KLOCKARS, Anna-Lise
|0
|4
|10
|HALL, Dave
|0
|4
|11
|HOFFMANN, Jim
|0
|4
|12
|BOYD, Katherine
|0
|3
|11
|Schedule for Thursday – February 21, 2019
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|Bye
|Hall
|Klockars
|McCoy
|Buckell
|Spencer
|Boyd
|Hoffmann
|Terris
|Leschishin
This Media Release
This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- The Earlybird Deadline for the Wawa Ladies Curling Bonspiel is Approaching! - February 15, 2019
- Mixed Curling Standings – February 15 - February 15, 2019
- Celebrating 25 years of Ontario’s Environmental Bill of Rights - February 15, 2019