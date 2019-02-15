Breaking News

Mixed Curling Standings – February 15

Team Rank Wins G.P.
TERRIS, Tom 0 10 12
BUCKELL, Chris 0 7 11
McCOY, Joe 0 7 11
LESCHISHIN, Mark 0 7 12
SPENCER, Diane 0 5 12
KLOCKARS, Anna-Lise 0 4 10
HALL, Dave 0 4 11
HOFFMANN, Jim 0 4 12
BOYD, Katherine 0 3 11
Schedule for Thursday – February 21, 2019
Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4 Bye
Hall Klockars McCoy Buckell Spencer
Boyd Hoffmann Terris Leschishin

