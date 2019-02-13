Statement by Minister Sylvia Jones Honouring Police Heroes of the Danforth Shooting

Sylvia Jones, Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services, issued the following statement today:

“While most of Toronto froze with terror upon news a gunman had opened fire on the Danforth on July 22, 2018, the brave men and women of the Toronto Police Service (TPS) raced towards danger to protect their fellow citizens.

“Although these heroes have had the people’s gratitude since that dark summer night, they have not yet been publicly recognized for their courage or their valour. Successful policing is the result of teamwork, and indeed, an incredible array of TPS resources were brought to bear that night. We’re grateful to all of the officers who responded.

“In particular, I acknowledge the heroic conduct of Constable Volodymyr Zvezd’Onkin (54 Division) and Constable Hongfei Zhou (54 Division) whose courage potentially saved an untold number of lives. Moreover, their action symbolizes in a remarkable way the risk taken by our police heroes every day to keep our province safe. I will be writing Chief Mark Saunders to put forward their names for the Ontario Medal of Police Bravery in recognition of their conduct on July 22, 2018.

“I express my thanks to the other first responders and medical personnel whose quick action, professionalism, and exceptional care made a difference that night and in the days, weeks, and months that followed. To the families of Reese Fallon and Julianna Kozis, you remain forever on our province’s collective mind and in our collective hearts.”