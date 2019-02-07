Statement from Andrea Horwath on the passing of Paul Dewar

Andrea Horwath, Leader of the Official Opposition and Ontario NDP, issued the following statement on the passing of Paul Dewar, former NDP MP for Ottawa Centre:

“In this difficult time, our deepest condolences go out to Paul Dewar’s wife Julia, his children Jordan and Nathaniel, and the many people who considered Paul a friend, a mentor and an inspiration.

Paul believed that every person has the power to make the world a better place. And he showed us this was true by dedicating his life to building the kind of inclusive, caring communities that reflected that deeply-held belief.

He was many things in his career – a young staffer for an Ontario NDP cabinet minister, a teacher, a union official, a member of Parliament and a philanthropist. No matter the task, Paul brought kindness, optimism and respect for people to everything he did. We feel his loss deeply.

Paul fought for a more just and loving Canada, and his spirit of solidarity with those who are struggling – wherever in the world they make their home – lives on in all who will continue that fight.”