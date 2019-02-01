Premier Doug Ford on Black History Month

Today, Premier Doug Ford and Michael Tibollo, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, released the following statement to commemorate Black History Month:

“Ontario’s Government for the People is proud to join with governments and community organizations across Canada to honour Black History Month, and commemorate the important role of the Black community in shaping Ontario.

Throughout our history, members of Ontario’s Black communities have played key roles — as founders, builders and defenders of this great province and country. Black Ontarians have achieved and contributed so much to our province’s proud science, arts, business, entertainment and sports legacy, as world class literary voices, educators, activists, lawyers, sports heroes, and so much more. It’s important that we pay special attention to the development of our legacy, and reflect on the experiences of the Black community.

While there are many accomplishments to celebrate, we must also acknowledge the incredible contributions of Black Ontarians have too often been overlooked, and they have been subjected to racial injustice. We are responsible to continue working to combat this, while recognizing and remembering the achievements and milestones of the pioneers who are rooted within the dynamic fabric of our culture.

This Black History Month, we invite the people of Ontario to participate in events in their communities commemorating the significance of the month. We encourage people across Ontario to reflect on the accomplishments of the Black community and their contributions to our culture and economy, to remember the challenges of the past and acknowledge there is more work to be done.”