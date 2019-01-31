LYTWYNEC, Stefan ‘Steve’

Peacefully at Extendicare Van Daele on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 in his 97th year. Predeceased by his beloved wife Helen. Loving father of Mary Ann Clark, Rose Lytwynec (Kingsley Cavanagh) and Irene Bugyra (Gerry). Dido of Stephanie (Robert), Tiffany (Bob), Tabitha (Jordan), Kyla, Tiana and Riley. Great Dido of Gavin, Evan, Madison and Hannah. He will be missed by his nieces Tina and Julie and their families in Wawa.

Stefan was a very proud employee of Algoma Central Railway for over 43 years.

The family would like to thank the Van Daele and the VON for the care given to Stefan. Also, to the Care Partners who took such good care of Dad for the last 6 years.

Family and friends are invited to visit O’Sullivan Funeral Home and Cremation Centre (215 St. James Street) on Sunday February 3, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until a few words of memory at 1:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Extendicare Van Daele or the VON Algoma.

