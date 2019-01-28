Andrea Horwath – International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Andrea Horwath, leader of the Ontario NDP and Leader of the Official Opposition, issued the following statement on International Holocaust Remembrance Day:

“On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we remember the six million Jews who were murdered in the Holocaust. We honour their memories, and pledge never to forget the horrific genocide systematically carried out against them.

Today, on behalf of Ontario’s New Democrats, I re-commit to never forgetting the thriving communities destroyed, and the millions of lives senselessly snuffed out by the Nazis.