WFD Called to Residential Fire Friday afternoon

The Wawa Fire Department was called to a fire at a residence on Ontario Street, across from the Fire Hall late Friday afternoon. Firefighters worked quickly to attach a hose to the fire hydrant on the corner of Broadway and Ontario Street, and then laid hose from the back of the fire truck to the residence. OPP were called to provide traffic control for the firefighters because that corner becomes quite busy at the end of the school day at Sir James Dunn (just across the other side of the property). Staff from Infrastructure Services provided barricades to protect the firefighters and the water hose from motorists. Extra sand was also applied to the roadway. Despite the bitter cold, the fire was extinguished very quickly, and an exhaust fan was used to clear the residence of smoke.

It is not know what the cause of the fire at this time. Smoke damage was visible at the far end of the residence away from what appeared to be the main area of the fire. The owner of the residence was not inside at the time.

This house has a very interesting history. For many years it was the home of a taxi company, then the Greyhound Bus Stop, and Sears. At this time it is a private residence.