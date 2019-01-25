Extreme Cold Weather Warning Continues Across Northern Ontario

4:56 AM EST Friday 25 January 2019

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills is expected.

Extreme wind chills of minus 40 to minus 45 are occurring this morning due to very cold arctic air mass.

This arctic air mass will remain entrenched over the region through the weekend and into early next week, bringing a prolonged period of extremely cold wind chills.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.