OPP – Be Aware of Tax Scams

The Ontario Provincial Police in the Rainy River District, with information from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police would like to take some time, as we approach tax season, to remind people to be aware of tax scams. At this time of year Canadians face many types of scams with perpetrators claiming to be agents of the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). Along with the RCMP the OPP wants people to Recognize, Reject, and Report CRA scams.

RECOGNIZE IT!

The majority of these scams are communicated through phone calls, emails and text messages. In all of these cases the perpetrator posing as a CRA agent attempts to gather personal information, and/or intimidate a victim into providing financial payment. This intimidation is done through, but not limited to, claims that the victim owes money; that a lawsuit has been filed against them; or a warrant for their arrest has been issued by the police. Perpetrators will also attempt to gain personal information by claiming that the victim needs to follow a specified link in an email or text and confirm their personal information.

REJECT IT!

It is important to know that the CRA will never send you a text message. They will never threaten you with arrest, and will never use abusive language. The CRA will also never ask for payment through Interac e-transfer, online currency such as bit coin, pre-paid credit cards, or pre-paid gift cards such as ITunes, Home Depot, Walmart, etc. In all of these cases hang up the phone, delete the email, and delete the text message.

REPORT IT!

If you believe you have been scammed please report it the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1 (888) 495-8501 or by visiting www.antifraudcentre.ca.

Please refer to the attached ‘Canada Revenue Agency Scams Bulletin’ prepared by the RCMP for further information to Recognize, Reject, and Report CRA scams this tax season.

Further educational information regarding scams can be found at Get Cyber safe www.getcybersafe.gc.ca; Competition Bureau (Little Black Book of Scams) www.competitionbureau.gc.ca; and the Canada Revenue Agency www.canada.ca/en/revenue-agency.html.