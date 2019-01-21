North East LHIN’s Bay Street Office Closed in Sault Ste. Marie until Further Notice

Please be advised that due to a situation with the building’s water and heating system, the North East LHIN’s Home and Community Care office located at 390 Bay Street (Elgin Tower) in Sault Ste. Marie is closed until further notice.

North East LHIN staff will be relocated to alternate work locations within the area to ensure continuity of services. All North East LHIN therapy sessions and visits for Sault Ste. Marie and area clients will continue to take place as scheduled. As a temporary measure, all medical supplies scheduled for pick-up on Monday January 21st and the morning of Tuesday, January 22nd will be delivered to Jon’s Medicine Shoppe, 316 Second Line West and will be available for pick-up there.

Information on home and community care services will be available as usual by calling 310-2222 or toll-free at 1-800-461-2919.

The North East LHIN would like to thank home and community care clients, providers, and partners for their understanding. An update will be provided when the Bay Street office reopens and normal operations are ready to resume.