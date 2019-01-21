Extreme Cold Cancels School Buses

Jan 21, 2019 @ 07:09
Sault Ste Marie Area
No alerts at this time. All transportation is running.
Central Algoma Area
Due to the extreme cold temperatures. Transportation is cancelled today. Schools remain open.
Parents are advised to ensure their children are dressed accordingly.
North Shore Area
Northern Area
