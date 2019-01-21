Breaking News

Extreme Cold Cancels School Buses

Jan 21, 2019 @ 07:09

Sault Ste Marie Area

No alerts at this time.  All transportation is running.

Central Algoma Area

Due to the extreme cold temperatures.  Transportation is cancelled today.  Schools remain open.

Parents are advised to ensure their children are dressed accordingly.

North Shore Area

Due to the extreme cold temperatures.  Transportation is cancelled today.  Schools remain open.

Parents are advised to ensure their children are dressed accordingly.

Northern Area

Due to the extreme cold temperatures.  Transportation is cancelled today.  Schools remain open.

Parents are advised to ensure their children are dressed accordingly.

