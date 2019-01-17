A Message of Thanks from the LDHC Foundation

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to all donors who contributed to the Foundation’s “Wish Upon a Star” campaign. A total of $12,917was donated through this campaign. Generous hearts certainly prevail in the communities that the Lady Dunn Health Centre serves.

Net proceeds will aid in the funding of Phase 2 of the Digital Radiography Upgrade. Thank you for your generous support of fundraising efforts to enhance health care at our local hospital.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.