Snow Squall Watch from Searchmont to Lake Superior Park Tonight

A Snow Squall Watch for Northern Ontario has been issued by Environment Canada at 3:50 p.m. from Searchmont to Lake Superior Park.

Snow squalls are likely to develop tonight and continue on Thursday. Under the heaviest snow squall bands local snowfall accumulations of 15cm in 12 hours are likely.

Environment Canada warns that travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Snow squall watches are Environment Canada issues snow squall watches when conditions are favourable for the formation of bands of snow that could produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.