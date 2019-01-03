Hornepayne Man charged in Drug Seizure during Hearst Traffic Stop

On January 2, 2019, at approximately 3:15 a.m., members of the James Bay Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) initiated a traffic stop for an equipment violation on Highway 11 in the Town of Hearst, Ontario.

Police investigation revealed that there was a controlled drug in the motor vehicle and all four occupants were arrested.

Kye MOORE, 22-years-old, from Hornepayne, Ontario has been charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA),

Possession of Over 30 grams of Dried Cannabis contrary to section 8(1)(a) of the Cannabis Act (CA), and

Fail to Comply with Probation Order contrary to section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CC).

Police have seized suspected cannabis and cocaine as well as drug paraphernalia; all with a combined estimated street value of $6,650.

Following a bail hearing, the accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cochrane, Ontario on January 4, 2019, to answer to the charges.