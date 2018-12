Lake Superior Provincial Park is holding a “First Day Hike”, January 1st, 2019. If you would like some fresh air to start the New Year off just right, meet at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre dressed appropriately for the hike and weather. Bring your snowshoes, a thermos with a hot beverage – coffee, tea, hot chocolate, cider, and of course, a camera.

If you need more information contact Bob Elliot, [email protected]