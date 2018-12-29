Hearst Snowmobile Collision claims Life

On December 27, 2018, at approximately 11:45 p.m., members of the James Bay Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), as well as the Cochrane District Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) responded to a Motorized Snow Vehicle (MSV) collision on Shannon Lake in Shannon Township, east of the Town of Hearst, Ontario.

Police investigation revealed that two MSV’s were involved in a head on collision.

Gino COUTURE, 26-years-old, from Hearst, Ontario, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other male driver was transported to a local hospital via ambulance with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

The OPP is reminding snowmobilers to ride with caution.