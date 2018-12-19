OPP Looking for Witnesses

On December 16, 2018, at approximately 3:22 p.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sudbury Detachment and Technical Collision Investigations (TCI) as well as the Markstay-Warren Fire Department, the Greater Sudbury Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a head on collision, on Highway 17 in the Municipality of Markstay-Warren, Ontario.

The collision occurred on Highway 17 between Wahnapitae and Markstay, west of Kukagami Lake Road. The police investigation has thus far revealed that two vehicles were involved. One of the drivers died at the scene while the other was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The OPP is appealing to the public for assistance. If you have any information regarding the collision or any vehicle driver behaviour in the area around the time of the collision please immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.comwhere you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.