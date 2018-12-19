Holiday Health Care Options

Knowing where to go for health care is important, especially this time of year, when there’s an increased demand for services and holiday closures.

North East Local Health Integration Network (NE LHIN) Home and Community Care staff will provide services to patients throughout the holiday season, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. every day except Christmas Day – from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 25th. To learn more about the North East LHIN’s holiday hours of operation, click here.

There are many medical resources, other than hospital Emergency Departments, available during statutory holidays. Contact your primary care provider – family physician or nurse practitioner. Check the location of the nearest walk-in clinic, or get free access to a registered nurse 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the Telehealth Ontario service at 1-866-797-0000 or (TTY): 1-866-797-0007.

www.northeasthealthline.ca is a website that was developed with the support of the North East LHIN. It is a resource for patients, caregivers, health care providers, and anyone wanting to learn about the more than 1,200 health services available for non-emergency medical needs in communities across Northeastern Ontario. On the site, people will find a list of places where they can go to receive health care such as hospitals, mental health services, community health centres, and community health service providers – and services they can access close to home – meal delivery, transportation, palliative care, and more.

Another available online resource is Connect.NorthEasthealthline.ca which connects Northerners to the home and community care or mental health and addiction services they need to stay healthy and independent at home. Northerners will also find a common referral form on the site, which they can use to either self-refer or refer others to services delivered by North East LHIN-funded health service providers.

SOURCE – North East LHIN